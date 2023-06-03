In 1621, the Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa. In 1888, the poem "Casey at the Bat" by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner. In 1935, the French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days. In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France. In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to "walk" in space during the flight of Gemini 4. In 1977, the United States and Cuba agreed to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other's countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges. In 2008, Barack Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination, speaking in the same St. Paul, Minn., arena where Republicans would be holding their national convention in September 2008. In 2011, physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83.