On this date: In 1862, Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Maj. Gen. Don Carlos Buell defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee. In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as "Lady Day," was born in Philadelphia. In 1922, the Teapot Dome scandal had its beginnings as Interior Secretary Albert B. Fall signed a secret deal to lease U.S. Navy petroleum reserves in Wyoming and California to his friends, oilmen Harry F. Sinclair and Edward L. Doheny, in exchange for cash gifts. In 1949, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific" opened on Broadway. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a news conference in which he spoke of the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, "You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly." (This became known as the "domino theory," although Eisenhower did not use that term.) In 1957, shortly after midnight, the last of New York's electric trolleys completed its final run from Queens to Manhattan. – Associated Press