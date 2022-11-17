 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in History

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 17, 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.

On this date:

In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building. In 1917, French sculptor Auguste Rodin died at age 77. In 1947, President Harry S. Truman, in an address to a special session of Congress, called for emergency aid to Austria, Italy and France. (The aid was approved the following month.) In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland. In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Fla.: "People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook." In 1979, Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature "The Little Mermaid" opened in wide release. In 2002, Abba Eban, the statesman who helped persuade the world to approve creation of Israel and dominated Israeli diplomacy for decades, died near Tel Aviv. He was 87. In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

– Associated Press

