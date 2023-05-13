In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day). In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Ala. In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed. In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat." In 1972, 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.