Today in History

Today's Highlight in History: On Oct. 28, 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.

On this date:In 1636, the General Court of Massachusettsestablished Harvard College.

In 1726, the original edition of "Gulliver's Travels," a satirical novel by Jonathan Swift, was first published in London.

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.

In 1914, medical researcher Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine, was born in New York.

In 1919, Congress enacted the Volstead Act, which provided for enforcement of Prohibition, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt rededicated the Statue of Liberty on its 50th anniversary.

In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey. In 1991, what became known as "The Perfect Storm" began forming hundreds of miles east of Nova Scotia; lost at sea during the storm were the six crewmembers of the Andrea Gail, a sword fishing boat from Gloucester, Mass.

- Associated Press