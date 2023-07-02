Today's highlight

On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-The world flight along the equator.

On this date

In 1566, French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.

In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that "these united Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States."

In 1881, President James a. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)

In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, most of them Black, are believed to have died in the violence.

In 1964, President lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, ruled 7-2 that the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.

In 1986, ruling in a pair of cases, the Supreme Court upheld affirmative action as a remedy for past job discrimination.

In 1990, more than 1,400 Muslim pilgrims were killed in a stampede inside a pedestrian tunnel near Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in new Hampshire on charges that she had helped lure at least three girls — one as young as 14 — to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Maxwell would be convicted on five of six counts.)

Ten years ago: The Obama administration unexpectedly announced a one-year delay, until after the 2014 elections, in a central requirement of the health care law that medium and large companies provide coverage for their workers or face fines. Homer Bailey threw his second no-hitter in 10 months, pitching the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the slumping San Francisco Giants. Olympic track star Suzy Favor Hamilton's name was removed from the Big Ten female athlete of the year award following revelations she had been a sex worker.

Five years ago: Rescue divers in Thailand found alive 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier. Joseph Jackson, patriarch of one of America's most prominent musical families, was buried in the same cemetery as his late son Michael.