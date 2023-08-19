Today's highlight

On Aug. 19, 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (although sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, Powers was returned to the united States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)

On this date

In A.D. 14, Caesar Augustus, Rome's first emperor, died at age 76 after a reign lasting four decades; he was succeeded by his stepson Tiberius.

In 1807, Robert Fulton's North river Steamboat arrived in Albany, two days after leaving New York.

In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname "Old Ironsides."

In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.

In 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.

In 1980, 301 people aboard a Saudi Arabian L-1011 died as the jetliner made a fiery emergency return to the Riyadh airport.

In 1987, a gun collector ran through Hungerford, England, 60 miles west of London, killing 16 people, including his mother, before turning his gun on himself.

In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.

In 2020, Kamala Harris accepted the democratic nomination for vice president in a speech to the party's virtual convention, cementing her place in history as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party ticket.

Ten years ago: Olympian runner Oscar Pistorius was indicted in Pretoria, South Africa, on charges of murder and illegal possession of ammunition for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home on Valentine's day 2013; Pistorius maintained he'd mistaken her for an intruder. (He was initially convicted of manslaughter, but that was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by South Africa's Supreme Court. Pistorius is serving a 13-year prison sentence.)

Five years ago: Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance had been revoked by President Donald trump, told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he was considering taking legal action to try to prevent trump from removing clearances from other current and former officials.