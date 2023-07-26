Today's highlight

On July 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the democratic national Convention in Philadelphia.

On this date

In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.

In 1863, Sam Houston, former president of the Republic of Texas, died in Huntsville at age 70.

In 1945, Winston Churchill resigned as Britain's prime minister after his Conservatives were soundly defeated by the labour Party. Clement Attlee succeeded him.

In 1947, President Harry s. Truman signed the national security act, which reorganized America's armed forces as the national Military establishment and created the Central Intelligence agency.

In 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)

In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off new England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm. at least 51 people died, from both vessels.

In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America's fourth successful manned mission to the moon.

In 2002, the Republican-led House voted to create an enormous Homeland security department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.

In 2020, a processional with the casket of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years earlier.

Ten years ago: Ariel Castro, the man who'd imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty. (Castro later committed suicide in prison.) a gunman went on a rampage at a Hialeah, Florida, apartment complex, killing six people before being shot dead by police. Billionaire Texas oilman George P. Mitchell, considered the father of fracking, died at his home in Galveston; he was 94. JJ Cale, whose best songs like "after Midnight" and "Cocaine" were towering hits for other artists, died in la Jolla, California at age 74.

Five years ago: as a deadline set by a federal judge arrived, the Trump administration said more than 1,800 children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border had been reunited with parents and sponsors; hundreds more remained apart.