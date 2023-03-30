In 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Ga., first used ether as an an esthetic during an operation to remove a patient's neck tum or. In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as "Seward's Folly." In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited denying citizens the right to vote and hold office on the basis of race, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Hamilton Fish. In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York. In 1945, during World War II, the Soviet Union invaded Austria with the goal of taking Vienna, which it accomplished two weeks later. In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang. – Associated Press