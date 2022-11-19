Today in History

Today's Highlight in History: On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. On this date: In 1831, the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, was born in Orange Township, Ohio. In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification. In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front. In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel. In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon. In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.