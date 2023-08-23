Today's highlight

On Aug 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)

On this date

In 1775, Britain's King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of "open and avowed rebellion."

In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.

In 1939, Nazi Germany and the soviet union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.

In 2000, a gulf air airbus crashed into the Persian gulf near Bahrain, killing all 143 people aboard.

In 2003, former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.

In 2004, President George W. Bush criticized a political commercial accusing democratic nominee John Kerry of inflating his own Vietnam War record, and said broadcast attacks by outside groups had no place in the race for the White House.

In 2008, democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old state Capitol in Spring field, Illinois.

In 2011, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the east Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington national Cathedral.

In 2020, a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially Paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests.

Ten years ago: a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death. staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the U.S. soldier who'd massacred 16 afghan civilians, was sentenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to life in prison with no chance of parole. san Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a democrat, agreed to resign in return for the city's help defending him against claims he'd groped, kissed and made lewd comments to women.

Five years ago: Mark David Chapman, the killer of former Beatle John Lennon, was denied parole for a 10th time.