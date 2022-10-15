Today in History

Today's Highlight in History: On Oct. 15, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On this date: In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the deposed Emperor of the French, arrived on the British ruled South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he spent the last 5½ years of his life in exile. In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.

In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed. In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm. Hazel killed about 1,000 in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada. In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.. In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.

In 1997, British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green twice drove a jet-powered car in the Nevada desert faster than the speed of sound, officially shattering the world's land-speed record.

In 2001, Bethlehem Steel Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In 2003, 11 people were killed when a Staten Island ferry slammed into a pier.

– Associated Press