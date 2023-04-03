Today's Highlight in History: On April 3, 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs. On this date: In 1865, Union forces occupied the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va. In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March. In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Smith v. All wright, struck down a Democratic Party of Texas rule that allowed only white voters to participate in Democratic primaries. In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.