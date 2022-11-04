Today in History

On this date: In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Ill. In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen's tomb was discovered in Egypt. In 1942, during World War II, Axis forces retreated from El Alamein in North Africa in a major victory for British forces commanded by Lt. Gen. Bernard Montgomery. In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution. In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity. In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin. In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, Calif. In 2007, King Tutankhamen's face was unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb. In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. - Associated Press