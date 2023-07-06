Today's highlight

On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in hart-ford, Connecticut.

On this date

In 1483, England's King Richard III was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

In 1777, during the American revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.

In 1854, the first official meeting of the republican Party took place in Jackson, Michigan.

In 1885, French scientist louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.

In 1933, the first all-star baseball game was played at Chicago's Comiskey Park; the American league defeated the National league, 4-2.

In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

In 1945, President harry s. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.

In 1988, 167 North sea oil workers were killed when explosions and fires destroyed a drilling platform.

In 2015, Pope Francis received a hero's welcome in Guayaquil, Ecuador's biggest city, as he celebrated the first public Mass of his south American tour.

In 2016, Philando Castile, a Black elementary school cafeteria worker, was killed during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon heights by Officer Jeronimo Yanez. (Yanez was later acquitted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.)

In 2020, the Trump administration formally notified the united Nations of its withdrawal from the World health Organization; President Donald Trump had criticized the WhO's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (The pullout was later halted by President Joe Biden's administration.)

Ten years ago: A runaway train carrying crude oil derailed in eastern Quebec, igniting fires and explosions that destroyed much of the town of lac-Megantic and killed 47 people. an Asiana airlines Boeing 777 from Seoul, south Korea, crashed while landing at san Francisco International airport; of the 307 people on board Flight 214, three Chinese teens were killed. a solar-powered aircraft, the solar Impulse, completed the final leg of a history-making cross-country flight, gliding to a smooth stop at New York's John F. Kennedy International airport.