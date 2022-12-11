Today in History

In 1816, Indiana became the 19th state. In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S.; the U.S. responded in kind. In 1946, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established. In 1972, Apollo 17's lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to step onto the lunar surface. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental Superfund to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth's greenhouse gases. In 1998, majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, over Democratic objections.