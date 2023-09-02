Today's highlight

On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo bay, ending World War II.

On this date

In 1789, the united States treasury department was established.

In 1864, during the Civil War, union Gen. William t. Sherman's forces occupied Atlanta.

In 1958, president Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National defense education act, which provided aid to public and private education to promote learning in such fields as math and science.

In 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.

In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the university of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.

In 1998, a Swissair md-11 jetliner crashed off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people aboard.

In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina.

In 2008, republicans assailed Barack Obama as the most liberal, least experienced White House nominee in history at their convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, and enthusiastically extolled their own man, John McCain, as ready to lead the nation.

In 2019, a fire swept a boat carrying recreational scuba divers that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast; the captain and four other crew members were able to escape the flames, but 34 people who were trapped below died.

Ten years ago: France released an intelligence report alleging chemical weapons use by Syria that dovetailed with similar U.S. claims, as president Bashar Assad warned that any military strike against his country would spark an uncontrollable regional war. On her fifth try, U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the help of a shark cage.

Five years ago: Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator's casket led a procession of mourners from the academy's chapel to its cemetery. a huge fire engulfed brazil's 200-year-old National museum in Rio de Janeiro, as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics.