Today in History

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas. In 1926, Ernest Hemingway's first novel, "The Sun Also Rises," was published by Scribner's of New York. In 1928, Republican presidential nominee Herbert Hoover spoke of the "American system of rugged individualism" in a speech at New York's Madison Square Garden. In 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio. In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis. In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August. In 1995, the largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations. In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.