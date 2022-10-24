 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in History

  • Updated
Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.

On this date: In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co. In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis. In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who'd broken Major League Baseball's modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53. In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series as they defeated the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Game 6.

In 2002, authorities apprehended John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Md., in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but Maryland's highest court has agreed to reconsider that sentence in 2022; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.) In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92. - Associated Press

