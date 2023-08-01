Today's highlight

On Aug. 1, 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

On this date

In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th state. In 1907, the U.S. army signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. air Force.

In 1957, the united states and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American air defense Command (NORAD).

In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the university of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building.

In 1975, a 35-nation summit in Finland concluded with the signing of a declaration known as the Helsinki accords dealing with European security, human rights and east-West contacts.

In 2001, Pro Bowl tackle Korey stringer, 27, died of heat stroke, a day after collapsing at the Minnesota Vikings' training camp on the hottest day of the year.

In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.

In 2011, the U.S. House of Representatives passed, 269-161, emergency legislation to avert the nation's first-ever financial default; Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords returned to the House for the first time since being shot in Jan. 2011 to cast a "yes" vote.

In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer's chokehold caused the death of Eric garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of "I can't breathe!" had sparked outrage.

Ten years ago: defying the united states, Russia granted Edward Snowden temporary asylum, allowing the National security agency leaker to slip out of the Moscow airport where he had been holed up for weeks. President Barack Obama faced congressional critics of the National security agency's collection of Americans' telephone records as he and Vice President Joe Biden joined lawmakers on both sides of the issue for an Oval Office meeting.

Five years ago: The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean War were returned to U.S. soil; in an emotional ceremony in Hawaii, military members carried 55 boxes draped with American flags off two military transport planes.

— Associated Press