Today's Highlights in History: On April 1, 1972, the first Major League Baseball players' strike began; it lasted 12 days. Twenty years later, on April 1, 1992, the National Hockey League Players' Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days. On this date: In 1865, during the Civil War, Union forces routed Confederate soldiers in the Battle of Five Forks in Virginia. In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr. In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in December 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, "Mein Kampf.") In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)