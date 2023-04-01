Today's Highlights in History: On April 1, 1972, the first Major League Baseball players' strike began; it lasted 12 days. Twenty years later, on April 1, 1992, the National Hockey League Players' Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days. On this date: In 1865, during the Civil War, Union forces routed Confederate soldiers in the Battle of Five Forks in Virginia. In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr. In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in December 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, "Mein Kampf.") In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1975, with Khmer Rouge guerrillas closing in, Cambodian President Lon Nol resigned and fled into exile, spending the rest of his life in the United States. In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. In 2003, American troops entered a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq, and rescued Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who had been held prisoner since her unit was ambushed on March 23. – Associated Press