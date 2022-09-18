Today's highlight in historyOn Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died at the age of 87. Her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. On this date In A.D. 14, the Roman Senate officially confirmed Tiberius as the second emperor of the Roman Empire, succeeding the late Augustus. In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol. In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners. In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published. In 1947, the National Security Act, which created a National Military Establishment and the position of Secretary of Defense, went into effect. In 1961, United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold was killed in a plane crash in Rhodesia. In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27. In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army. – Associated Press
Today in history
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'
It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.
The company said it's aware the app is popular, but it is losing too much money to keep it going.
Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.
The stabbing took place at about noon at the school located at 75 W. Huron St.
Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys.
That tally far exceeds the initial estimate of about $3 million by more than 16-fold.
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Norah Fletchall did not indicate why she resigned, but said, "I'm looking forward to my next professional endeavor."
The heavens have spoken ... and they appear to be saying "Go Bills!"
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.