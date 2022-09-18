Today in history

Today's highlight in historyOn Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died at the age of 87. Her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. On this date In A.D. 14, the Roman Senate officially confirmed Tiberius as the second emperor of the Roman Empire, succeeding the late Augustus. In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol. In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners. In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published. In 1947, the National Security Act, which created a National Military Establishment and the position of Secretary of Defense, went into effect. In 1961, United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold was killed in a plane crash in Rhodesia. In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27. In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army. – Associated Press