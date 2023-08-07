Today's highlight

On Aug. 7, 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II.

On this date

In 1789, the U.S. department of War was established by Congress. In 1882, the famous feud between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of Kentucky erupted into full-scale violence.

In 1963, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to a boy, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days later of respiratory distress syndrome.

In 1964, Congress passed the gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported north Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific ocean.

In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, d-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (the wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.

In 2005, ABC news anchorman Peter Jennings died in new York at age 67.

In 2007, san Francisco's Barry Bonds hit home run no. 756 to break Hank Aaron's storied record with one out in the fifth inning of a game against the Washington nationals, who won, 8-6.

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. supreme Court.

In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama's five-year effort to reboot U.S.-Russian relations crashed as the White House abruptly canceled his planned face-to-face summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. the Major League Baseball Players association formally appealed Alex Rodriguez's drug probe suspension, sending the case to an independent arbitrator. (the suspension was withheld.)