In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason. In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, was founded. In 1914, ground breaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.) In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place. In 1983, composer-pianist Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as "I'm Just Wild About Harry" and "Memories of You," died in Brooklyn, New York, five days after turning 100. In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice. In 2000, Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip, died in Santa Rosa, Calif., at age 77. In 2002, former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic went on trial in The Hague, accused of war crimes (he died in 2006 before the trial could conclude).