Today in History

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas. Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach – better known as "Blackbeard" – was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina. In 1906, the "S-O-S" distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin. In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, Calif., carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss measures for defeating Japan. In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain. In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis. In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign. – Associated Press