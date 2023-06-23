Today's highlight

On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.

On this date

In 1815, napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as emperor of the French.

In 1870, the united states department of Justice was created.

In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago.

In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the soviet union.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the servicemen's readjustment act of 1944, more popularly known as the "GI Bill of rights."

In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an allied victory.

In 1965, movie producer David O. Selznick ("Gone with the Wind") died in Los Angeles at age 63.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.

In 1992, the U.S. supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that "hate crime" laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated freespeech rights.

In 1999, in a major upset at Wimbledon, top-ranked Martina Hingis lost in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.

Ten years ago: Islamic militants disguised as policemen killed 10 foreign climbers and a Pakistani guide in a brazen overnight raid at the base camp of Nanga Parbat, saying it was to avenge the death of their deputy leader in a U.S. drone strike. a plane carrying a wing walker crashed at an air show near Dayton, Ohio, killing both the pilot, Charlie Schwenker, and the stunt performer, Jane Wicker.

Five years ago: White house press secretary Sarah Huckabee sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant; the co-owner said the move came at the request of gay employees who objected to sanders' defense of President Donald Trump's effort to bar transgender people from the military. Trump accused democrats of telling "phony stories of sadness and grief" about children separated from their parents while crossing the border; he met with parents of children who'd been killed by immigrants in the country illegally.