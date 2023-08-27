Today's highlight

On Aug. 27, 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions. the resulting tidal waves in Indonesia's Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.

On this date

In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.

In 1894, Congress passed the Wilson-Gorman tariff act, which contained a provision for a graduated income tax that was later struck down by the Supreme Court.

In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, New York.

In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills at age 32.

In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican army.

In 2004, President George W. Bush signed executive orders designed to strengthen the CIA director's power over the nation's intelligence agencies and create a national counterterrorism center.

In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward new Orleans.

In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the democratic national Convention in Denver.

In 2020, speaking on the White House South Lawn, President Donald trump accepted his party's Renomination, blasting Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who would endanger Americans' safety and painting a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by democrats.

Ten years ago: Maj. Nidal Hasan, the army psychiatrist who days earlier was convicted of fatally shooting 13 people and injuring 30 more at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, rested his case without presenting any evidence during his trial's penalty phase. (Hasan would later be sentenced to death.) authorities in California revealed that the Rim Fire near Yosemite national Park, among the largest in the state's history, had grown to 281 square miles.

Five years ago: under pressure to take part in the national remembrance of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, with whom he had feuded, President Donald trump tersely recognized McCain's "service to our country" and re-lowered the White House flag, which had been at half-staff only briefly after McCain's death.