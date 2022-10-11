Today in History

In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn of an apparent suicide. He was 35. In 1884, American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt was born in New York City. In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard. In 1984, Challenger astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space as she and fellow Mission Specialist David C. Leestma spent 3½ hours outside the shuttle. In 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her. In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had finished pumping out the New Orleans metro area, which was flooded by Hurricane Katrina six weeks earlier and then was swamped again by Hurricane Rita.