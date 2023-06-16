Today's Highlight

On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois republican Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, "a house divided against itself cannot stand."

On this date

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated. in 1933, the national industrial recovery act became law with President Franklin d. Roosevelt's signature. (The act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal deposit insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking act of 1933.

In 1941, national airport (now Ronald Reagan Washington national airport) opened for business with a ceremony attended by President Franklin d. Roosevelt.

In 1963, the world's first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the earth 48 times before returning safely.

In 1970, Kenneth a. Gibson of Newark, new Jersey, became the first Black politician elected mayor of a major northeast city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a new York hospital after battling cancer.

In 1977, Soviet Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev was named president, becoming the first person to hold both posts simultaneously.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed the instruments of ratification for the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.

In 2011, U.S. rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress, bowing to the furor caused by his sexually charged online dalliances with a former porn performer and other women. Osama bin Laden's longtime second-in-command, Ayman al-Zawahri, took control of al-Qaida.

In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the united States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

In 2016, President Barack Obama traveled to Orlando, Florida, the scene of a deadly nightclub shooting that claimed 49 victims; the president embraced grieving families and cheered on democrats' push for new gun control measures. Walt Disney Co. opened Shanghai Disneyland, its first theme park in mainland China.

In 2020, federal authorities announced murder and attempted murder charges against an air Force sergeant, Steven Carrillo, in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, California. (Carrillo, who had ties to the far-right, anti-government "boogaloo" movement, pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.)