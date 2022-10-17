Today in History

On this date:In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga in a turning point of the Revolutionary War. In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held U.S. citizenship. In 1910, social reformer and poet Julia Ward Howe, author of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," died in Portsmouth, R.I., at age 91. In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison. In 1967, Puyi, the last emperor of China, died in Beijing at age 61. In 1973, Arab oil-producing nations announced they would begin cutting back oil exports to Western nations and Japan. The result was a total embargo that lasted until March 1974. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a bill restoring U.S. citizenship to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing $6 billion worth of damage.