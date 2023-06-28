Today's highlight

On June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.

In 1838, Britain's Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster abbey. In 1863, during the Civil War,

President Abraham Lincoln appointed Maj. Gen. George G. Meade the new commander of the army of the Potomac, following the resignation of Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.

In 1914, archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo by Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip an act that sparked World War I.

In 1939, Pan American airways began regular trans-Atlantic air service with a flight that departed new York for Marseilles, France.

In 1940, President Franklin d. Roosevelt signed the alien Registration act, also known as the smith act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.

In 1978, the supreme Court ordered the university of California-Davis Medical school to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he'd been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton became the first chief executive in U.S. history to set up a personal legal Defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.

In 2000, seven months after he was cast adrift in the Florida straits, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba.

In 2010, the supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that Americans had the right to own a gun for self-Defense anywhere they lived.

In 2019, avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields, who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of Counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a young woman and injuring dozens, apologized to his victims before being sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges.

Ten years ago: The four plaintiffs in the U.S. supreme Court case that overturned California's Same sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.

Five years ago: a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., killing four journalists and a staffer before police stormed the building and arrested him; authorities said Jarrod Ramos had a long-running grudge against the newspaper for its reporting of a harassment case against him. Ramos was convicted and was given more than five life terms without the possibility of parole.