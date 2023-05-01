In 1866, three days of race- related rioting erupted in Memphis, Tenn., as white mobs targeted Blacks, 46 of whom were killed, along with two whites. (The violence spurred passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution defining American citizenship and equal protection under the law.) In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 recon- naissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers. In 1964, the computer programming language BASIC (Beginner's All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) was created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz. In 1971, the intercity passenger rail service Amtrak went into operation. In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers threw his seventh no-hitter at age 44, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0. In 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, "Can we all get along?" – Associated Press