Today in History

On Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, "Common Sense," which argued for American independence from British rule. On this date: In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Mass., collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland. In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.

In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world's first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street. In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil. In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, asked Congress to impose a surcharge on both corporate and individual income taxes to help pay for his "Great Society" programs as well as the war against communism in Vietnam. Massachusetts Republican Edward W. Brooke, the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, took his seat. In 1971, French fashion designer Coco Chanel died in Paris at age 87. In 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than a century. In 2003, North Korea withdrew from a global treaty barring it from making nuclear weapons. – Associated Press