Today's Highlight in

History:

On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was Attacke by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

On this date:In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture. In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short "Plane Crazy." In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its unanimous In re Gault decision, ruled that juveniles accused of crimes were entitled to the same due process afforded adults.

In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.

– Associated Press