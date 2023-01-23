Today in History

In 1368, China's Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang was formally acclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty. In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C. In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War. In 1977, the TV mini-series "Roots," based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC. In 1998, fighting scandal allegations involving Monica Lewinsky, President Bill Clinton assured his Cabinet during a meeting that he was innocent. – Associated Press