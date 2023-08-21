Today's highlight

On Aug. 21, 1831, Nat turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia, resulting in the deaths of at least 55 white people; scores of Black people were killed in retribution in the aftermath of the rebellion, and turner was later executed.

On this date

In 1858, the first of seven debates took place between Illinois senatorial contenders Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.

In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the louvre Museum in Paris. (it was recovered two years later in Italy.)

In 1944, the united states, Britain, the soviet union and China opened talks at Dumbarton oaks in Washington that helped pave the way for establishment of the united nations.

In 1991, the hardline coup against soviet President Mikhail s. Gorbachev collapsed in the face of a popular uprising led by Russian Federation President Boris n. Yeltsin.

In 1992, an 11-day siege began at the cabin of white separatist randy Weaver in ruby ridge, Idaho, as government agents tried to arrest Weaver for failing to appear in court on charges of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns; on the first day of the siege, Weaver's teenage son, Samuel, and deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.

In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.

In 2010, Iranian and Russian engineers began loading fuel into Iran's first nuclear power plant, which Moscow promised to safeguard to prevent material at the site from being used in any potential weapons production.

In 2015, a trio of Americans, U.S. air Force staff Sgt. spencer stone, national guardsman Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, and a British businessman, Chris Norman, tackled and disarmed a Moroccan gunman on a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris.

In 2020, a former police officer who became known as the golden state Killer, Joseph James Deangelo, told victims and family members in a Sacramento courtroom that he was "truly sorry" before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders.

Ten years ago: Army Pfc. Chelsea Manning was sentenced at Fort Meade, Maryland, to up to 35 years in prison for spilling an unprecedented trove of government secrets. (the former intelligence analyst was later sentenced to up to 35 years in prison, but the term was commuted by President Barack Obama.)