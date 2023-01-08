Today in History

In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having received word of the signing of a peace treaty. In 1867, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson's veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation's capital the right to vote. In 1912, the African National Congress was founded in Bloemfontein, South Africa. In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition. In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss. In 1982, American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies. In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without parole.