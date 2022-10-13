Today in History

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine.

On this date:

In 1775, the U.S. Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, with a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued two months later. In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.

In 1999, in Boulder, Colo., the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn't enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen's slaying.

– Associated Press