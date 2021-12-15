to copy to other file** Josh Allen injury update

Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems optimistic that he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers despite a foot injury.
“Doing good,” Allen said Wednesday. “Obviously, we got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I'd love to play. I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good and I’m fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do getting work on it around the clock.”
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that it was a left foot sprain for Allen, who wore a walking boot after Sunday’s loss in Tampa. The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday, and Allen was limited. Still, Allen indicated the injury has been trending in the right direction.
“Yeah, it's quite a bit better,” Allen said.
Some adrenaline helped him finish the game Sunday, after injuring his foot during the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, Allen said it’s “a very fair assessment” that if he can walk onto the field Sunday, he will play.
“I want whatever's the best opportunity for our team to win the football game,” he said, “But if I can go, I'm going to go.”
His coach praised his attitude.
“He's working through it, he's a tough guy,” McDermott said Wednesday. “And the soreness is still there, that's to be expected. I love his attitude and I think that's key when you're trying to come off with any injury is the attitude and the mindset.”
Still, McDermott emphasized that the team won’t put Allen, or any other player, in a position to play if they’re not ready, and he did not want to forecast past Wednesday.
“We just have to really take it one day at a time because, number one, I'm not a doctor, and I just rely on what (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) and our training staff gives me from a medical standpoint,” McDermott said. “With Josh limited today – let’s just use today – (Mitchell Trubisky) is going to get those reps. So that's how we'll do it and proceed as we go through the weekend.”
While the league has seen an uptick in Covid cases the last few days, McDermott said Wednesday’s walkthrough was not Covid-related. Instead, coming off two close games, including the more recent one going to overtime, and traveling to and from Tampa on a short week were the bigger factors for McDermott, who wants his team as rested as possible for the next stretch.
Three of their next four games are at home, starting with the Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
“They're extremely fast,” Allen on the Carolina defense. “On tape, they look really good. They've got some playmakers all around. They get to the quarterback extremely well. But again, this is a high-effort, high-energy, fast moving group that we've got to be ready for.”
White has surgery
Per the Bills, cornerback Tre’Davious White had surgery on Tuesday. White tore his ACL against the Saints on Thanksgiving, which ended his season. Second-year cornerback Dane Jackson has filled in since.
“It’s hard to replace a guy like Tre’Davious,” safety Jordan Poyer said Wednesday. “…Great friend, great teammate. Dane’s came in and has done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s competing extremely hard at a high level. Obviously he had an aggressive penalty last week that nobody’s mad about. We trust him.”
Injury report
In addition to Allen (foot) being limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough, a few other Bills were banged up. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) did not participate. Both were injured in Sunday’s game, and Sanders is week to week. In addition, wide receiver Cole Beasley and defensive end Mario Addison had veterans’ rest days.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe), tight end Tommy Sweeny (hip) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot) were limited.
Linebacker A.J. Klein was activated from the Reserve/Covid-19 list, McDermott said.