to copy to other file** Josh Allen injury update

Still, McDermott emphasized that the team won’t put Allen, or any other player, in a position to play if they’re not ready, and he did not want to forecast past Wednesday.

“We just have to really take it one day at a time because, number one, I'm not a doctor, and I just rely on what (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) and our training staff gives me from a medical standpoint,” McDermott said. “With Josh limited today – let’s just use today – (Mitchell Trubisky) is going to get those reps. So that's how we'll do it and proceed as we go through the weekend.”

While the league has seen an uptick in Covid cases the last few days, McDermott said Wednesday’s walkthrough was not Covid-related. Instead, coming off two close games, including the more recent one going to overtime, and traveling to and from Tampa on a short week were the bigger factors for McDermott, who wants his team as rested as possible for the next stretch.

Three of their next four games are at home, starting with the Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.