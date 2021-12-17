to be copied over** Allen Dawkins injury updates

The Bills had virtual meetings on Friday as a precaution. McDermott said they even considered not practicing. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was also placed on the Reserve/Covid list Monday. Dodson tweeted that he was asymptomatic

“I know a lot of people my age, don’t believe into the severity of Covid,” he tweeted. “But it’s real, I know we’ve kind of shied away from the seriousness of it as a society But continue to keep others in mind. I am vaccinated & still got it. Just keep other in mind.”

McDermott said Dawkins’ last bout with Covid was at the front of his mind when he heard that the left tackle got Covid again.

“That's the first thing, the first place your mind goes to, right? How this person will handle it,” McDermott said. “In this case, he's had it before and certainly had some challenges there. So, we're going to do all we can to support him and make sure that No. 1 he is as healthy as possible or can get as healthy as possible as soon as possible.”

