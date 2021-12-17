to be copied over** Allen Dawkins injury updates

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has a sprained left foot, is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and will practice fully Friday.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for Covid-19, putting his status up in the air for Sunday. Dawkins, who was hospitalized with Covid this summer, could potentially play based off updated protocols from the NFL. Since he is vaccinated, if he tests negative and is asymptomatic, he could still play Sunday.
For Allen, coach Sean McDermott said a big factor was what the medical team has seen. Allen was limited Wednesday and Thursday.
“I'll start with what the medical team has shared with me and that's that they're comfortable with where he's at and he continues to trend in the right direction,” McDermott said Friday. “And then what I've seen through my own eyes at practice, just yesterday (Thursday), he seems to be again, able to execute the job description that goes along with the quarterback position.”
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable. Lotulelei did not play against Tampa Bay due to the toe injury.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot) will be a full participant in practice.
The Bills had virtual meetings on Friday as a precaution. McDermott said they even considered not practicing. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was also placed on the Reserve/Covid list Monday. Dodson tweeted that he was asymptomatic
“I know a lot of people my age, don’t believe into the severity of Covid,” he tweeted. “But it’s real, I know we’ve kind of shied away from the seriousness of it as a society But continue to keep others in mind. I am vaccinated & still got it. Just keep other in mind.”
McDermott said Dawkins’ last bout with Covid was at the front of his mind when he heard that the left tackle got Covid again.
“That's the first thing, the first place your mind goes to, right? How this person will handle it,” McDermott said. “In this case, he's had it before and certainly had some challenges there. So, we're going to do all we can to support him and make sure that No. 1 he is as healthy as possible or can get as healthy as possible as soon as possible.”