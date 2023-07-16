The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver by adding three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday.

The Titans were the first NFL team Hopkins visited after being released by Arizona in May. He also visited the New England Patriots later that week.

Hopkins, who turned 31 on June 6, would bring much-needed experience to Tennessee’s young wide receiving group. Head coach Mike Vrabel had more career touchdown catches with 12 in his own NFL career as a linebacker than anyone currently on the Titans’ roster.

The three-time All-Pro would have led Tennessee last season with his 64 catches for 717 yards for Arizona despite a six-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Arizona released the five-time Pro Bowl receiver in a salary cap move May 26 after failing to find a trade partner in the offseason. The Cardinals cut Hopkins three seasons after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with Houston in 2020, and they had signed him to a $54.5 million extension through 2024.

Hopkins will join a receivers’ room currently led by Treylon Burks, the 18th pick overall in the 2022 draft.

Jaguars extend Engram

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, the AP reported. Engram caught 73 passes for 766 yards (both career highs) and four touchdowns last season. He had received a franchise tag earlier this year.