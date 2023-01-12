TIGHE James J. Age 92, Of Hamburg, NY, January 10, 2023. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Tighe; Dearest father of Suzann Tighe Cushman, Carolann (Enrique) Rodriguez and Lynmarie (Tom Schneider) Phillips; Loving grandfather of Erin (Richard) Delano, James and Shawn Cushman, Joseph and Alex Rodriguez, Victoria and Jeffrey Phillips; Great-grandfather of Richard, Kristian and Cayden; Son of the late William and Blanche (nee Doyle) Tighe; Brother of Honey Posluszny and the late William, Vincent, Betty, Janet and Jackie; survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, January 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Prayers Saturday 11:15 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church at 12 noon. Mr. Tighe was a member of K of C in Lack, and many Veterans Post in the area, with his home Post being Post #1419 in Hamburg, NY. "Go Bills"