THOMPSON William R.

Thompson, Deborah L. Maxwell, Sean E. Thompson and the late Michael (Tracy) Thompson; grandfather of William, Jeremy, Heather, Seth, Kandice, Alyssa, Bree, Margaret "Doodles", Andrew "Peanut", Megan and Christian. Brother in law of the late Shirley (Murray) Haag, late Christine (late Larry) Carlson, late Paula (late Dan) Stiefler and James (Betty) Texter. Also survived by several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4pm – 7pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. Services from the funeral home Monday at 11am. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation at www.roswellpark.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com