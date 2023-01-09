This Week in Live Music: The Great Train Robbery, Mimic, Plastic Picnic, Cannonball Meets Coltrane

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

The Great Train Robbery with the Amazing All My Children Band

8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., $25

One of the most dynamic, incisive and hip bands to emerge from Buffalo during the pause between the new wave and alternative rock movements in the late 1980s, the Great Train Robbery sits near the top of the list of Buffalo bands that the world should know about. The massive commercial breakthrough that all of us considered the band’s due never truly came, but that didn’t matter much to the music lovers flocking to the Continental and Nietzsche’s to witness the band build it up and tear it down with infectious, giddy virtuosity.

This reunion show – which also boasts the presence of another favorite from the early '90s Buffalo alternative heyday, the Amazing All My Children Band – was rescheduled due to the recent devastating winter storm. If you’ve seen the band since its re-establishment over the last decade, you know the guys have lost none of their ability to deliver a fever-pitch of a good time.

Mimic with Eternal Boy, Ashford, Oh! Summer Days

8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., $10/$15

Self-described “arena basement rock from Buffalo” quintet Mimic is poised to celebrate the release of its excellent debut EP, “A Thief, Not A Liar,” with this Mohawk Place gig. The EP, which officially dropped on Jan. 4, was prefaced by the release of the emo-tinged rocker “Careless,” and an attendant music video, in September. Pittsburgh punk-pop outfit Eternal Boy has already built a following in Buffalo, and returns to Mohawk Place with new material from its “Bad Days Are Over” album. Psychedelic post-punk quartet Ashford, another band with a history at Mohawk Place, and indie/alternative four-piece Oh! Summer Days round out the bill.

Plastic Picnic with Johnny & the Man Kids

8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $15

Brooklyn-based indie/synth pop quartet Plastic Picnic brings the icy cool of late '80s alternative pop into the present day with “As Long As You Need,” a collection that employs ethereal pop tropes in service of a weathered optimism. Cleveland Scene’s recent suggestion that the band’s new music “sounds like something that could have been on the soundtrack to a John Hughes movie from the '80s” is not off the mark, but there’s a dreamy ambience at work throughout, and it elevates Plastic Picnic’s sound with its air of tempered sadness. Buffalo’s Johnny & the Man Kids, one of the most exciting indie rock bands to hit the scene over the last few years, will open. Listen to the band’s raggedly beautiful “Home, Wherever That May Be” before you head to this enticing double-bill of top-tier indie at Babeville.

Cannonball Meets Coltrane

7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $10/$15

A dear friend gifted me with a newly remastered 180 gram vinyl copy of Cannonball Adderley’s 1958 album “Somethin’ Else” this holiday season, and man, the majesty’s of Adderley’s tone and phrasing – to say nothing of the contributions of Miles Davis, Hank Jones, Sam Jones and Art Blakey – has quickened my step and lightened my mood of late. Perfect timing, then, for this celebration of the genius of Adderley and fellow saxophone colossus John Coltrane at Pausa. With Elliot Scozzaro and John Aaron Troy handling the winds and reeds, and pianist Nick Weiser, bassist Paul Laduca and drummer John Bacon Jr. steering the harmonic and rhythmic ship, this gig should be “somethin’ else” indeed.

Also worth checking out:

An Evening with Workingman’s Dead, 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $15

The Song Remains the Same - A Celebration of the Music of Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Stage, 8166 Main St., Williamsville, $10

Johnny Hart & the Mess, 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora, free

The BlackRock Beatles, 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St., free

Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration, 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Cave, 71 Military Road, $13/$15