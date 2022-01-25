This week: Barrel Jam, 'Star Trek vs. Star Wars,' Buffalo Auto Show

Don't miss these

Raft of Sanity's opening reception for "Kindred." 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1255 Niagara St. Free. New West Side art gallery, run by Emily Tucker and Elisabeth Samuels, features works that illuminate the convergence and divergence of relationships. Exhibition runs through March 5.

Birds N Brews for Hawk Creek. 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28. Aurora Cider House, 198 Main St., East Aurora. Clyde’s Feed and Hawk Creek Wildlife Center host a fundraiser for rescuing wildlife animals, with celebrity animal expert Jarod Miller also on hand. The care and resources required to rescue wild animals is significant, and all you have to do to help is enjoy a craft beverage or two. $2 from each craft beverage purchase supports Hawk Creek's endeavors.