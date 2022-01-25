This week: Barrel Jam, 'Star Trek vs. Star Wars,' Buffalo Auto Show

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2022
Main events
BPO Pops goes back-to-back with Music of David Bowie, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, tickets are $39-$85; and "Star Trek vs. Star Wars" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, tickets are $10 to $89. Both shows in Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are at bpo.org, 716-885-5000.
Jean Meilleur, lead singer of Jeans 'n Classics, is joined by other vocalists to perform David Bowie's hits on Friday with the BPO as a trusty backdrop, while Saturday's sci-fi night tests the range of the "Star Trek" score against the brilliance of John Williams' timeless "Star Wars" tracks.
Buffalo Auto Show. Times vary from Feb. 3-6. Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. Tickets are $10 (buffaloautoshow.com, showclix.com).
International vehicle manufacturers show off latest models, while a slew of local vendors – from RV sellers to detailers to the NYS DMV – will post up at tables around the convention center. Among the high-profile vehicles are a 1989 Red Rolls Royce Dawn, Russ Salvatore's Bentley and Mike Basil's 1969 Cutlass.
42 North's Barrel Jam. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Tickets are $49 (eventbrite.com).
42 North was one of the first breweries to begin a barrel-aging craft beer program, and they welcome 15 peers – including cideries and a meadery – who imbue beverages with flavors from used wooden barrels. Admission includes barrel-aged tastings; food from Fat Bob's, which runs a satellite kitchen inside the brewery; and a chance to witness the Rail Jam Ski Freestyle Competition in a creative setup on the premises.
Don't miss these
Raft of Sanity's opening reception for "Kindred." 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1255 Niagara St. Free. New West Side art gallery, run by Emily Tucker and Elisabeth Samuels, features works that illuminate the convergence and divergence of relationships. Exhibition runs through March 5.
Birds N Brews for Hawk Creek. 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28. Aurora Cider House, 198 Main St., East Aurora. Clyde’s Feed and Hawk Creek Wildlife Center host a fundraiser for rescuing wildlife animals, with celebrity animal expert Jarod Miller also on hand. The care and resources required to rescue wild animals is significant, and all you have to do to help is enjoy a craft beverage or two. $2 from each craft beverage purchase supports Hawk Creek's endeavors.
Ice Bar at Hamburg Brewing Co. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg. Admission is $10 to benefit the Hamburg Skatepark. The outdoor fundraiser – warmed by heaters and a large bonfire – touts raffles, food and beer, plus a three-hour set by Breakaway.
"Girl in the Diary" opens at Karpeles Manuscript Library. Opens 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at 453 Porter Ave. Free. The Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo welcomes a traveling exhibition on the diary of Rywka Lipsyc, an Orthodox Jewish girl who chronicled the conditions in Lodz Ghetto before her diary was found by a Soviet doctor during the liberation of Auschwitz.
More to consider
Silent Disco at 500 Pearl. 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Jan. 28 in Forbes Theatre. Tickets are $20 (eventbrite.com). Se2 Silent Disco offers three channels of music, including EDM, hip-hop and Top 40/throwback.
Emo Night at Mohawk Place. Doors at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. 47 E. Mohawk St. Tickets are $10 in advance (ftmpevents.com, purplepass.com). Alexis Valentine hosts the emo party that stars Cut Me Up Genny. This party usually sells out.
Cheat Codes. Doors at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets are $25 (townballroom.com, etix.com). Lively DJ trio from Los Angeles brings musical heat to WNY.
