Thin Man Brewery in Elmwood Village announced its closing Monday.

“The last seven years at Elmwood have been full of great times, amazing people, and so much more. On behalf of the staff here at Thin Man, we are beyond grateful to our patrons, friends, and family for all the support we’ve had by our side,” a post on the restaurant's Instagram said.

“We will be fielding questions and concerns as best we can. We are working hard on the back end to reach out to all of those who will be impacted by this news,” the post continued.

The post said Wednesday was Thin Man Elmwood's last day, but did not indicate if business would be conducted there at that time. The taproom has been closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

On Sunday, employees working the late shift at the taproom cleaned up, locked up and went home.

The early shift, reporting for work Monday morning, found the locks changed. That's when about 60 people learned the restaurant at 492 Elmwood Ave. had closed.

Thin Man’s ex-warehouse taproom adjacent to its production space at 166 Chandler St. will remain open for in-person imbibing and Neapolitan-inspired Tappo Pizza.

Thin Man Brewery opened its former flagship location in 2016, replacing Faherty’s and Toro with a built-out skydeck and two floors of acreage for watching games while wetting your whistle. Post-pandemic renovations and an updated tasting room menu debuted earlier this year.