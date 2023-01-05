The Year in Photos

Top, Aaminah Barney, 8, casts a long shadow as she practices a skating move at Canalside in Buffalo on Aug. 14. Center left, Viola Hippert, one of last "Rosie the Riveters" in Western New York, sits for a portrait; center, Geshe Nyima Tamang chants with other Tibetan monks during a ceremony to remove a mandala at the Lily Dale Fire Hall on June 28; right, PJ Rivera, 28, grimaces as Carmelo Bonila, 43, climbs up his shoulders at the Grease Pole Festival celebrating Puerto Rican culture in Buffalo on July 17. They won the $1,000 prize; Bottom left, Ayana Bursie and Amir Hunter watch Billie Essco perform at Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration in Buffalo on Aug. 28.;