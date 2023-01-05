 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Year in Photos

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Top, Aaminah Barney, 8, casts a long shadow as she practices a skating move at Canalside in Buffalo on Aug. 14. Center left, Viola Hippert, one of last "Rosie the Riveters" in Western New York, sits for a portrait; center, Geshe Nyima Tamang chants with other Tibetan monks during a ceremony to remove a mandala at the Lily Dale Fire Hall on June 28; right, PJ Rivera, 28, grimaces as Carmelo Bonila, 43, climbs up his shoulders at the Grease Pole Festival celebrating Puerto Rican culture in Buffalo on July 17. They won the $1,000 prize; Bottom left, Ayana Bursie and Amir Hunter watch Billie Essco perform at Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration in Buffalo on Aug. 28.;

center, Kai Ellis stands still as designer Ali Eagen adjusts her skirts in the Women's Foundation's Fall in Fashion runway show at The Powerhouse in Buffalo on Nov. 4; right, wrestler Latifah McBryde, 17, does push-ups on an exercise ball as her sister Zaynah McBryde, 16,

People are also reading…

high-steps onto a platform, as part of a street training led by their father, Mustafa McBryde, on the East Side in Buffalo on July 13. FOR ONE OF LIBBY MARCH'S FAVOR IT EPHOTOS, SEE PICTURE

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News