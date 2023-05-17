The LOC Salmon, Trout and Walleye Derby is over, but other fishing contests are ongoing in Lake Ontario. Lake Erie bass and walleye fishing continues, with a catfish tourney on the Catt and the National Lake Trout Derby Memorial Day weekend on Seneca Lake.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The walleye night bite up and down the Lake Erie coastline has been very good, reports Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View. Target the shallows by trolling stick baits. Jigging soft plastics has been great during the day in 18-30 feet of water around structures and reefs. The smallmouth bite continues to be hot with soft plastics and swim baits. Kowalski said there are still some good post spawn perch being taken in 45-55 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek and Pinehurst. One report had walleyes as shallow as 4 feet of water at night, after most boats had headed home off Dunkirk. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla fished the Cradle Beach pre-spawn coordinates and worked hard for more than three hours to bag 13 smaller-sized perch that were post-spawn. Later, he found some post-spawn perch in 65-69 feet of water when the perch turned on hard at 3 p.m. after all his friends had left. Fish were vigorous on a hard upward jig motion. Brzuszkiewicz caught a half-dozen double-headers and limited out alone as he had the whole day to hunt for perch. They were all nice sized at 9-13 inches.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston reports the lake was super picky Saturday, a telltale sign the spawn is here. He still caught fish, but areas that were holding fish last week were empty as they moved up to the spawning grounds. Tubes and blade baits were the ticket from 18 to 24 feet of water in front of the windmills and Smokes Creek. The catfish bite has picked up on the shorelines and at the mouth of tributaries, reports Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Best bait has been night crawlers. Smallmouth bass are being caught in numbers, with the best time being early mornings. Spinners are working, with hot colors being blue and gold. The walleyes are still biting good in the shallows in 5-15 feet of water. Stickbaits are working well, but jigging is also producing a lot of fish quick and easy. The sixth annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament will be held May 27 from 10 a.m. to midnight with weigh-in to take place at the Hanover Boat Launch in Irving. Registration fee is $60 per team (up to three anglers). Stop into Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle to register.

Niagara River

Chris Trzaska of Buffalo has been working the Bird Island Pier area with Chuck Booker No. 3 spinners to catch some nice bass up to 5 pounds. He has also caught walleyes and a rainbow trout in the past week. In the Upper Niagara River, Matt Wilson of Lewiston reports good fishing for bass. He noticed bass were bedding up, but he focused on finding long stretches of sand and rock in 9-15 feet of water, keeping his boat drifting on the dropoff. He went with a different approach to see if he could get reaction bites with Rat-L-Traps and KVD red eye Shad’s. It worked, catching smallmouth to 5 pounds. One of the better areas was off Beaver Island State Park.

In the lower river, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls found an area along Artpark that had good numbers of white bass, mixed with smallmouth. Casting white and silver jigs, he caught 40 fish in three hours. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield caught a limit of walleyes (three fish, 18-inch minimum) off Lewiston Landing at night by casting jigging spoons, while a fellow angler did the same thing using Zoom Fluke plastics on a jig.

From a boat, casters and drifters are still catching steelhead and a few lake trout in Devil’s Hole. They are also catching bass, walleye and white bass using a variety of baits such as Mag Lips and Kwikfish. Bass and walleye also are hitting downriver to Fort Niagara. A few brown trout are still hanging around at the mouth of the river and on the Niagara Bar. Nathan Kahler of West Seneca caught the second-place lake trout, weighing 21 pounds, 2 ounces, 28 feet down over 52 feet of water on the Niagara Bar.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Spring LOC Derby is over and Mark Scott of Beckley, W.Va., was the grand prize winner with a 24-pound, 10-ounce king salmon he caught while trolling out of Wilson with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. Read about the winning catches in Sunday’s Outdoor Column. Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters reports the northeast winds Sunday moved the river water around and gave the fish a bit of lock jaw. The salmon are spread out, and he hasn't found their preferred water yet. Johannes caught fish from 80-250 feet of water Monday. When heading out, look for a water temperature change, a change of water color, or a current break. The edges of these places usually hold the active fish. They caught fish on cut bait, flies and spoons, but the bites are hard to come by. As of late, white flashers with meat or flies have been working in the morning. Later in the day, darker colors such as Frostbite, Road Toad and Carbon-14 have been working.

Chautauqua Lake

The fishing continues to be good, said Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Crappies are hitting, but many are done spawning now. The key is to keep moving to locations where gravel meets the inside weed edge. The outside weed edge will hold fish if you don’t find them shallow. Using a 1/8-ounce jig and trailer worked across the bottom will produce, as well as a minnow under a slip bobber. Sperry said the walleye bite is good toward evening and after dark. Casting or trolling stick baits like F9 and F11 Rapalas in shallow will work. Jigging in the morning and during the day will put fish in the net. Sizes 1/4-ounce and 3/8-ounce bucktail jigs, a jig and twister tail jigged vertically in weed pockets or along weed edges works great this time of year. Trolling worm harnesses along weed edges will catch some fish now, but it gets better later in the month and through June.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake – Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports lake trout action was good last week, but it has slowed a bit with the recent cold front. Long Lake State Park and north have been good for lakers. Locate bait and work the waters from 40-foot depths to 120 feet of water to take lake trout up to 33 inches long, using jigs in various colors. White, chartreuse, and various color combinations caught fish. The south end of the lake is producing browns, salmon and lakers.

Keuka Lake – Capt. Mark Maskal of Summit to Stream Adventures reports lake trout are being caught in 30-60 feet of water in the east branch with silver/chartreuse spoons and flasher/fly combos. Stickbaits in the shallows by casting or trolling off inline boards will produce some fish, including bass. Keuka Outlet has fish hitting spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, or craws on a swim jig.

Seneca Lake – The National Lake Trout Derby is set for May 27-29. Check out laketroutderby.org.