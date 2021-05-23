The Editorial Board: Would the push to bury Route 33 deliver the social justice that advocates seek?

The goal of restoring and improving communities that were carved up and debilitated by highway construction is surely worthy and deserving of the attention it is attracting today. The questions that need to be answered are what such projects would cost – including other lost opportunities – and whether expensive undertakings such as covering the Kensington Expressway would have the beneficial effect that supporters seek.

Backers see these as matters of social justice and they are correct. Mangling poor and minority neighborhoods may not have been the goal of such projects, but their construction was indifferent to that possibility and produced that exact consequence.

That’s the driving force behind a new federal push to repair the damage done by construction of the Kensington Expressway, also known as Route 33. The project demolished the beautiful Humboldt Parkway designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in favor of a sunken, higher-speed thoroughfare into Buffalo.

That decision, dubious on its own, also divided neighborhoods leaving the north side of the highway viable, but helping to cripple areas to its south. If planners didn’t know it then, they know it now. The unconsidered placement and configuration of highways can exact a terrible price on those who live and work around them.