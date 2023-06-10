Once the smoke clears, and the summer sun starts to emerge through the clouds, it’s once again possible to enjoy the outdoors. Buffalonians can celebrate good weather and mark Buffalo’s resilience at the same time by joining family and friends at a new East Side festival: Friday Night Live.

Marnetta Malcolm, a longtime community leader who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Fest, is on another mission to create fellowship and fun.

The weekly festivities happen in the shadow of sorrow, one block north of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the location of last year’s racist massacre. As Malcolm told a News reporter, she wants to return some joy to the neighborhood: “I want it to be about hope, rebuilding and love. It’s about families gathering. Getting information. Learning more about the resources and engaging with those who are offering them. And with each other. I think we need to start, as a community, as a neighborhood in Buffalo – we have to get back to collective thinking.”

She’s right.

Friday Night Live is a free event, but expect outdoor vendors and food trucks with goods for sale. It takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday through the end of August.

...

Here’s another bright spot on the much-anticipated summer fun agenda: The reopening of some outdoor municipal swimming pools.

Hallelujah!

Buffalo’s outdoor pools have been closed for two years in a row. These essential amenities help residents cool off in summer heat – they’re also good places for kids to learn the life-saving skill of swimming.

None of the city’s nine outdoor pools opened last summer and it’s not yet known which pools will definitely reopen this year. In 2022, the city could not find enough certified lifeguards, but Mayor Byron W. Brown said the city is working to correct the matter, and – as of yet – there are not enough lifeguards to open all the city’s pools by July 1. It’s tough attracting candidates, even with all the perks of pay and – during breaks – play. Buffalo is not alone in this.

Outdoor pool closures were widespread during the past couple of years due to the inability to recruit and train willing lifeguards. Indeed, all summer-hospitality employers are scrambling to find workers. The hourly wage for city lifeguards has reached $20 an hour from $16 an hour last year. Hopefully, the increased wage – plus the paid and free training the city conducted last year – will help to reopen many pools this summer. Kids living by the shores of Lake Erie should know how to swim – it could come in handy.

...

Three summers will pass before the completion of the Bills’ New Highmark Stadium and there are many who can’t wait. The excitement of that opening just got a little bit closer.

A June 5 groundbreaking took place for the $1.54 billion stadium scheduled to open in July 2026. The ceremony drew the usual crowd of politicians and business leaders. It also drew fans like David Sayles, who was present at the debut of the $20 million Rich Stadium in 1973. Then a teenager, Sayles was one of 80,020 fans who received a coin – labeled “The New Home Of the Buffalo Bills” – to commemorate that milestone event.

Read more about Sayles’ lifelong devotion to his favorite team in News reporter Ryan O’Halloran’s column.

...

